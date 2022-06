Tensions around the war in Ukraine are impacting the sports world If you wanted to forget the Ukraine war by watching a little tennis, forget it. The war is affecting everything, including professional sports.

Sports Tensions around the war in Ukraine are impacting the sports world Tensions around the war in Ukraine are impacting the sports world Listen · 3:54 3:54 If you wanted to forget the Ukraine war by watching a little tennis, forget it. The war is affecting everything, including professional sports. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor