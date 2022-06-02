Homer Simpson vs. The Economy

When the Simpsons debuted on our TVs in 1989, it was a picture-perfect, middle-class family. Homer Simpson had a union job with great benefits despite not having a college degree, the family owned two cars, and they lived in a spacious, two-story home. (Albeit, next to an annoying neighbor.)

30 years later, though, things have changed. Last year, The Indicator followed up on an article in The Atlantic that posited that the Simpson's lifestyle was no longer attainable in today's world. Writers on The Simpsons listened and recently they followed up with an episode of their own!

Today on the show, Simpsons writer Tim Long and executive producer Al Jean explain why Bart Simpson will likely never live like his father, Homer. It's the American Dream by the numbers.

