News brief: Biden's gun speech, Uvalde shooting probe, May unemployment An emotional President Biden pleads with Congress on gun control. Some in Uvalde, Texas, support limits on the most lethal firearms. May's jobs report is likely to show a moderate slowdown in hiring.

Law News brief: Biden's gun speech, Uvalde shooting probe, May unemployment News brief: Biden's gun speech, Uvalde shooting probe, May unemployment Listen · 11:18 11:18 An emotional President Biden pleads with Congress on gun control. Some in Uvalde, Texas, support limits on the most lethal firearms. May's jobs report is likely to show a moderate slowdown in hiring. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor