How the U.S. used a parrot and Carmen Miranda to strengthen relations with Brazil Relations between the U.S. and Brazil are strained by conflicting alliances in the Ukraine war. Decades ago, a Disney cartoon parrot and Carmen Miranda once played a part in U.S.-Brazilian diplomacy.

Latin America How the U.S. used a parrot and Carmen Miranda to strengthen relations with Brazil How the U.S. used a parrot and Carmen Miranda to strengthen relations with Brazil Listen · 5:44 5:44 Relations between the U.S. and Brazil are strained by conflicting alliances in the Ukraine war. Decades ago, a Disney cartoon parrot and Carmen Miranda once played a part in U.S.-Brazilian diplomacy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor