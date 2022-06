Ballpark vendors are serving up wilder fare. How about a Buffalo Wing shake? Intrigued? It's a vanilla milkshake loaded with chunks of spicy chicken, celery, carrots and hot sauce. You can choose to have your milkshake specially topped with ranch or bleu cheese.

