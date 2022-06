Former bond manager shares investing strategy that he calls strategic mediocrity Financial markets have been volatile this year, leading some to figure out ways to navigate the risk. A former fund manager says his long-term strategy for success was to avoid winning.

Special Series Planet Money Former bond manager shares investing strategy that he calls strategic mediocrity Former bond manager shares investing strategy that he calls strategic mediocrity Listen · 3:27 3:27 Financial markets have been volatile this year, leading some to figure out ways to navigate the risk. A former fund manager says his long-term strategy for success was to avoid winning. Special Series Planet Money Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor