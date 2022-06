Has military support for Ukraine from the U.S. and NATO peaked? NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with defense policy expert Andrew Exum about whether the U.S. and its allies will continue to endure the economic cost of supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with defense policy expert Andrew Exum about whether the U.S. and its allies will continue to endure the economic cost of supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.