After her friend's death, their families were combined into one In this week's StoryCorps, a single mother of five recalls what happened when she agreed to take care of three more children after her friend died of cancer.

After her friend's death, their families were combined into one After her friend's death, their families were combined into one Listen · 2:47 2:47 In this week's StoryCorps, a single mother of five recalls what happened when she agreed to take care of three more children after her friend died of cancer. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor