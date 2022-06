'Forbes': LeBron James is the first active NBA player to become a billionaire Following an incredibly lucrative year, LeBron James has officially become a billionaire. The breakthrough makes the 37-year-old player's nickname, King James, all the more fitting.

Following an incredibly lucrative year, LeBron James has officially become a billionaire. The breakthrough makes the 37-year-old player's nickname, King James, all the more fitting.