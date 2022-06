An audio account of surviving a catastrophic flash flood in Waverly, Tenn. In 2021, Zoe Turner survived a catastrophic flood in Waverly, Tenn., where 20 of her neighbors died. She recorded an audio diary about the flooding during her senior year of high school.

National An audio account of surviving a catastrophic flash flood in Waverly, Tenn. An audio account of surviving a catastrophic flash flood in Waverly, Tenn. Audio will be available later today. In 2021, Zoe Turner survived a catastrophic flood in Waverly, Tenn., where 20 of her neighbors died. She recorded an audio diary about the flooding during her senior year of high school. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor