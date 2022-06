A teenager's audio account of surviving a flash flood in Waverly, Tenn. In 2021, Zoe Turner survived a flood in which 20 of her neighbors died. With the help of Damon Mitchell, she recorded a diary about the flooding which happened during her senior year of high school.

