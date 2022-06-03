Reframing guns on screen; plus, is it just us, or are movies getting longer?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jae C. Hong/AP Jae C. Hong/AP

Once again, Americans are asking how to end mass shootings. With consensus on gun laws unlikely, some are turning to Hollywood to help change the narrative. Can those who control the levers of culture shift the public's relationship with guns? Guest host Elise Hu speaks with former video game designer and now TV writer Nadra Widatalla about heroes with guns on screen, "copaganda" and imagining a world that confronts conflict differently.



Plus, seriously, why are movies so long? It isn't scientific but it sure feels like movies are racking up the minutes. Elise chats with Variety reporter Rebecca Rubin about total runtimes. And if films aren't actually getting longer, why does it feel that way?

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Barton Girdwood, Liam McBain, Chloee Weiner, and Janet Woojeong Lee. Our editors are Jessica Mendoza and Tamar Charney. Engineering support came from Kwesi Lee. Our director of programming is Yolanda Sangweni. Special thanks to Nina Metz at The Chicago Tribune. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.