The News Roundup For June 03, 2022

Enlarge this image toggle caption SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

This week saw America's 233rd mass shooting. On Thursday, a gunman walked into a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and killed four people.

On Capitol Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to introduce legislation to ban assault weapons, and a bipartisan group of Senators says it has a framework for a gun control bill. But analysts and experts are skeptical any real progress will be made.

A Virginia jury sided with actor Johnny Depp in his defamation case against actor Amber Heard, his ex-wife.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin is saying the U.S. is intentionally adding "fuel to the fire" of the conflict in Ukraine by sending aid to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's troops. President Joe Biden announced his intentions to send missiles to the Ukrainian army in an op-ed this week.

In the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Canada is moving to halt future sales of handguns within its borders.

As some lockdowns end in China, an emergency meeting among China's cabinet was called to strategize about the nation's slowing economy.

Eva McKend, Wendy Benjaminson, and David Lightman join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Indira Lakshmanan, David Rennie, and Robbie Gramer join us to discuss international headlines.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.