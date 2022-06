#2245: To Wax Or Not To Wax : The Best of Car Talk Andy from Colorado loves to wax his cars. Andy's friends think that he is completely wasting his time because, they say, modern cars have protective coatings that make waxing unnecessary. Hear the brothers waxing poetically, philosophically and in tight overlapping circular motions on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2245: To Wax Or Not To Wax #2245: To Wax Or Not To Wax Listen · 32:58 32:58 Andy from Colorado loves to wax his cars. Andy's friends think that he is completely wasting his time because, they say, modern cars have protective coatings that make waxing unnecessary. Hear the brothers waxing poetically, philosophically and in tight overlapping circular motions on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor