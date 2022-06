Fellow Travelers : StoryCorps In 2018, Tennille Moore got some bad news and was crying in a public restroom. That's when Mumtaz Champsi stepped in and asked her if she'd like to take a walk. In this episode, we'll hear about how that walk led to a StoryCorps booth and an unlikely connection between strangers.

StoryCorps Fellow Travelers Fellow Travelers Listen · 15:33 15:33 In 2018, Tennille Moore got some bad news and was crying in a public restroom. That's when Mumtaz Champsi stepped in and asked her if she'd like to take a walk. In this episode, we'll hear about how that walk led to a StoryCorps booth and an unlikely connection between strangers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor