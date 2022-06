How to get ready for what reproductive care could look like if Roe is overturned NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosely, CEO of Power to Decide, and Robin Marty, author of Handbook for a Post-Roe America, about how Americans can prepare if Roe is overturned.

Health How to get ready for what reproductive care could look like if Roe is overturned How to get ready for what reproductive care could look like if Roe is overturned Listen · 8:16 8:16 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosely, CEO of Power to Decide, and Robin Marty, author of Handbook for a Post-Roe America, about how Americans can prepare if Roe is overturned. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor