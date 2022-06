Gun companies have made billions of dollars since the pandemic began, report says NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with The Trace reporter Champe Barton about how gun manufacturers have made record profits during the pandemic.

National Gun companies have made billions of dollars since the pandemic began, report says Gun companies have made billions of dollars since the pandemic began, report says Listen · 4:51 4:51 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with The Trace reporter Champe Barton about how gun manufacturers have made record profits during the pandemic.