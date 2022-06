U.K. is marking Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee with parties, parades — and merch Britain's celebration of Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne now spans four days, a parade with 1,400 troops, a concert with Duran Duran, more than 16,000 street parties and a lot of merchandise.

Europe U.K. is marking Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee with parties, parades — and merch U.K. is marking Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee with parties, parades — and merch Listen · 2:11 2:11 Britain's celebration of Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne now spans four days, a parade with 1,400 troops, a concert with Duran Duran, more than 16,000 street parties and a lot of merchandise. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor