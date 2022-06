The EU moves to bar insurance on ships carrying Russian oil. It'd be a big blow While the European Union cuts its purchases of Russian oil, it's also making a move to strike another, less-noticed blow to the Russian economy — depriving insurance for ships carrying its oil.

While the European Union cuts its purchases of Russian oil, it's also making a move to strike another, less-noticed blow to the Russian economy — depriving insurance for ships carrying its oil.