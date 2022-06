A grand jury has indicted former Trump adviser Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress A federal grand jury has indicted former Trump adviser Peter Navarro on two counts of contempt of Congress after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.

