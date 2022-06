A new COVID-19 vaccine may be on the way FDA scientists say another COVID-19 vaccine appears to be highly effective, potentially offering a new tool to entice the millions of people who still aren't vaccinated to finally get inoculated.

Medical Treatments A new COVID-19 vaccine may be on the way A new COVID-19 vaccine may be on the way Listen · 3:50 3:50 FDA scientists say another COVID-19 vaccine appears to be highly effective, potentially offering a new tool to entice the millions of people who still aren't vaccinated to finally get inoculated. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor