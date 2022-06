Russia could veto UN aid going to Syria Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., traveled to the southern border of Turkey to observe the flow of humanitarian aid to victims of the civil war in neighboring Syria.

World Russia could veto UN aid going to Syria Russia could veto UN aid going to Syria Listen · 4:21 4:21 Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., traveled to the southern border of Turkey to observe the flow of humanitarian aid to victims of the civil war in neighboring Syria. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor