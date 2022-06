Climate change and overuse is threatening Pakistan's main waterway In a rare journey down the length of the Indus River, a filmmaker and environmental activists survey damage done to Pakistan's main water artery and meet the people who live on its ancient banks.

Climate Climate change and overuse is threatening Pakistan's main waterway Climate change and overuse is threatening Pakistan's main waterway Listen · 6:30 6:30 In a rare journey down the length of the Indus River, a filmmaker and environmental activists survey damage done to Pakistan's main water artery and meet the people who live on its ancient banks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor