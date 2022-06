5 Republicans are off the Michigan gubernatorial ballot after signature fraud Five of Michigan's GOP candidates for governor were removed from the race after using fraudulent signatures to get on the ballot. But Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will still need to work hard to keep office.

