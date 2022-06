Your phone and digital data could reveal if you've had an abortion Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Dina Temple-Raston, host of the "Click Here" podcast and senior correspondent at The Record, about how threats to digital privacy could affect abortion access.

Technology Your phone and digital data could reveal if you've had an abortion Your phone and digital data could reveal if you've had an abortion Listen · 6:09 6:09 Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Dina Temple-Raston, host of the "Click Here" podcast and senior correspondent at The Record, about how threats to digital privacy could affect abortion access. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor