Inaccurate pulse oximeter measurements delayed COVID treatment for people of color Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Dr. Ashraf Fawzy about a study that shows how inaccurate measurements by pulse oximeters lead to delays in COVID treatment for people of color.

Health Care Inaccurate pulse oximeter measurements delayed COVID treatment for people of color Inaccurate pulse oximeter measurements delayed COVID treatment for people of color Listen · 5:14 5:14 Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Dr. Ashraf Fawzy about a study that shows how inaccurate measurements by pulse oximeters lead to delays in COVID treatment for people of color. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor