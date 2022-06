A group of Spanish radio stations are being sold to a new democratic Latino group 18 Spanish language radio stations across the U.S., including the conservative Radio Mambi in Miami, are being sold to a new Latino media group run largely by Democrats.

Media A group of Spanish radio stations are being sold to a new democratic Latino group A group of Spanish radio stations are being sold to a new democratic Latino group Listen · 3:43 3:43 18 Spanish language radio stations across the U.S., including the conservative Radio Mambi in Miami, are being sold to a new Latino media group run largely by Democrats. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor