'Nightcrawling' follows a woman who turns to sex work to support her family Ayesha Rascoe speaks with author Leila Mottley about her new novel, Nightcrawling, about a young Black woman in Oakland, Calif., who turns to prostitution to support herself and her family.

Author Interviews 'Nightcrawling' follows a woman who turns to sex work to support her family 'Nightcrawling' follows a woman who turns to sex work to support her family Listen · 7:26 7:26 Ayesha Rascoe speaks with author Leila Mottley about her new novel, Nightcrawling, about a young Black woman in Oakland, Calif., who turns to prostitution to support herself and her family. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor