Kyiv opera house reopens after 3 months Ukraine's National Opera was built to celebrate Russian opera at the height of the imperial era. Performances were suspended after the war began but have recently re-started.

Europe Kyiv opera house reopens after 3 months Kyiv opera house reopens after 3 months Listen · 3:34 3:34 Ukraine's National Opera was built to celebrate Russian opera at the height of the imperial era. Performances were suspended after the war began but have recently re-started. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor