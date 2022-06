South Dakota residents reflect on one of the nation's deadliest floods Thursday marks 50 years since a flood killed 238 people in Rapid City, South Dakota. Survivors say it's important to tell their stories, so future generations don't repeat deadly mistakes of the past.

History South Dakota residents reflect on one of the nation's deadliest floods South Dakota residents reflect on one of the nation's deadliest floods Listen · 3:52 3:52 Thursday marks 50 years since a flood killed 238 people in Rapid City, South Dakota. Survivors say it's important to tell their stories, so future generations don't repeat deadly mistakes of the past. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor