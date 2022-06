Adrian Quesada pays tribute to boleros in his new album Musician and producer Adrian Quesada has released a collection of songs that nods to a 50-year old genre blending Latin traditional music and psychedelic rock. It's called Boleros Psicodelicos.

Music Adrian Quesada pays tribute to boleros in his new album Adrian Quesada pays tribute to boleros in his new album Listen · 7:07 7:07 Musician and producer Adrian Quesada has released a collection of songs that nods to a 50-year old genre blending Latin traditional music and psychedelic rock. It's called Boleros Psicodelicos. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor