Asia Bangladesh container depot fire kills nearly 50 people an injures hundreds Bangladesh container depot fire kills nearly 50 people an injures hundreds Listen · 1:48 1:48 A massive fire near a port in southeastern Bangladesh has killed more than 45 people and injured more than 100 others. The fire broke out at an import-export container depot.