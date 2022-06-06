An artificial intelligence pilots a modern Mayflower to Canada

The robot ship designed by IBM was meant to dock in Massachusetts, but mechanical trouble forced it to dock in Halifax, Canada. The ship didn't have a crew.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The voyage of the Mayflower in 1620 brought early settlers to the future United States. A modern-day Mayflower brought no human beings at all. The robot ship designed by IBM used artificial intelligence to pilot itself. Nobody was in the crew as the ship crossed the Atlantic. Mechanical trouble forced a safe docking in Halifax, Canada, which leaves only one question - if the ship ever sank, would the computer make it to a lifeboat? It's MORNING EDITION.

