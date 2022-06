Inspired by the Sixers, basketball star Dawn Staley forged her own path on the court Staley's won Olympic gold medals as a player and as a head coach. She played in the WNBA, and is now head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women's team, which won the NCAA championship in 2022.

Sports Inspired by the Sixers, basketball star Dawn Staley forged her own path on the court Inspired by the Sixers, basketball star Dawn Staley forged her own path on the court Listen · 26:39 26:39 Staley's won Olympic gold medals as a player and as a head coach. She played in the WNBA, and is now head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women's team, which won the NCAA championship in 2022. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor