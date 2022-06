A journalist revisits her parents' activism in 'They Said They Wanted Revolution' Neda Toloui-Semnani shares the story of her parents, two Iranian students who met at Berkeley in 1969 and later, in Iran, worked to build a more democratic nation. Her father was executed in 1983.

A journalist revisits her parents' activism in 'They Said They Wanted Revolution'

Neda Toloui-Semnani shares the story of her parents, two Iranian students who met at Berkeley in 1969 and later, in Iran, worked to build a more democratic nation. Her father was executed in 1983.