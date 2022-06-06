#2246: Have Another Starter!
Susan from Virginia took her trusty Dodge Omni on a long trip recently and encountered starting problems after stopping every few hours. A local mechanic at her destination talked her into replacing the starter but the problem persisted on her return trip. Did Susan get ripped-off and get a starter she didn't need? Can Tom and Ray interest her in another starter? Hear our know-it-alls try and figure out Susan's problem along with several others on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.