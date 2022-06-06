Accessibility links
#2246: Have Another Starter! : The Best of Car Talk Susan from Virginia took her trusty Dodge Omni on a long trip recently and encountered starting problems after stopping every few hours. A local mechanic at her destination talked her into replacing the starter but the problem persisted on her return trip. Did Susan get ripped-off and get a starter she didn't need? Can Tom and Ray interest her in another starter? Hear our know-it-alls try and figure out Susan's problem along with several others on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk

#2246: Have Another Starter!

#2246: Have Another Starter!

Listen · 35:20
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1103315474/1103315493" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Susan from Virginia took her trusty Dodge Omni on a long trip recently and encountered starting problems after stopping every few hours. A local mechanic at her destination talked her into replacing the starter but the problem persisted on her return trip. Did Susan get ripped-off and get a starter she didn't need? Can Tom and Ray interest her in another starter? Hear our know-it-alls try and figure out Susan's problem along with several others on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.