A volcano's song could contain clues to its future eruptions, scientists hope Scientists have recorded a song coming from a volcano. They think the musical notes may someday be useful for predicting when a dangerous eruption might occur.

Science A volcano's song could contain clues to its future eruptions, scientists hope A volcano's song could contain clues to its future eruptions, scientists hope Listen · 2:43 2:43 Scientists have recorded a song coming from a volcano. They think the musical notes may someday be useful for predicting when a dangerous eruption might occur. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor