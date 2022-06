Abortion was once common practice in America. A small group of doctors changed that Abortion wasn't always controversial. In fact, in colonial America it would have been considered a fairly common practice. But in the mid-1800s, a small group of physicians set out to change that.

History Abortion was once common practice in America. A small group of doctors changed that Abortion was once common practice in America. A small group of doctors changed that Listen · 8:18 8:18 Abortion wasn't always controversial. In fact, in colonial America it would have been considered a fairly common practice. But in the mid-1800s, a small group of physicians set out to change that. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor