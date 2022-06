Montana Democrats hustle for a spot in the U.S. House For the first time in 30 years, Montana has two U.S. House districts. Democrats haven't had representation in decades and have three candidates in Tuesday's primary, along with a big-name Republican.

Elections Montana Democrats hustle for a spot in the U.S. House Montana Democrats hustle for a spot in the U.S. House Listen · 3:48 3:48 For the first time in 30 years, Montana has two U.S. House districts. Democrats haven't had representation in decades and have three candidates in Tuesday's primary, along with a big-name Republican. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor