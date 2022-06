Class of 54 A.D.: a marble slab in storage turned out to be an ancient Greek yearbook An ancient Greek inscription on a marble slab has been sitting in a museum for 135 years. Researchers have learned it's a list of young men who had graduated from a military training class.

Strange News