Medical Treatments An experimental treatment made rectal cancer tumors disappear for a small trial group Listen · 3:53 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with University of North Carolina's Dr. Hanna Sanoff, who wrote a commentary about a promising rectal cancer trial.