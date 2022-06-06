Accessibility links
The Democrats' Message For The Midterms : 1A Many Democrats are resigned to the fact their party's chances of holding onto power are slim.

High inflation, record gas prices, and low poll numbers for the president are a drag on their chances of success.

But some of the ground is shifting.

The debates around gun safety and abortion will likely motivate the party faithful as many Republicans remain fixated on the last election.

We look at the opportunities that exist for the Democrats ahead of the midterms.

The Democrats' Message For The Midterms

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Michael Kazin, Rachel Baker, and Claudia Grisales join us for the conversation.

