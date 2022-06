San Diego is still feeling the impact of child care centers closing in the pandemic In San Diego, about 12% of child care centers have closed since March 2020. City Heights, a lower-income, high-minority neighborhood, has been hit particularly hard.

National San Diego is still feeling the impact of child care centers closing in the pandemic San Diego is still feeling the impact of child care centers closing in the pandemic Listen · 4:08 4:08 In San Diego, about 12% of child care centers have closed since March 2020. City Heights, a lower-income, high-minority neighborhood, has been hit particularly hard. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor