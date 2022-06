What we know about the deadly church shooting in Nigeria NPR's Steve Inkseep speaks with Associated Press Correspondent Chinedu Asadu < > about Sunday's deadly attack on a Catholic church in Nigeria.

Africa What we know about the deadly church shooting in Nigeria What we know about the deadly church shooting in Nigeria Listen · 3:08 3:08 NPR's Steve Inkseep speaks with Associated Press Correspondent Chinedu Asadu < > about Sunday's deadly attack on a Catholic church in Nigeria. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor