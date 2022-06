Much of firearms traffic from the U.S. to Mexico happens illegally NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Ioan Grillo about the illegal flow of guns from the U.S. to Mexico. Majority all arms used in Mexico, where gun control laws are very strict, are bought in the U.S.

National Much of firearms traffic from the U.S. to Mexico happens illegally Much of firearms traffic from the U.S. to Mexico happens illegally Listen · 7:06 7:06 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Ioan Grillo about the illegal flow of guns from the U.S. to Mexico. Majority all arms used in Mexico, where gun control laws are very strict, are bought in the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor