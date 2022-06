Operation Dudula movement highlights xenophobia in South Africa How anti immigration sentiment in South Africa's townships has spilled over into xenophobic violence and spawned the birth of a populist movement called Operation Dudula.

Africa Operation Dudula movement highlights xenophobia in South Africa Operation Dudula movement highlights xenophobia in South Africa Audio will be available later today. How anti immigration sentiment in South Africa's townships has spilled over into xenophobic violence and spawned the birth of a populist movement called Operation Dudula. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor