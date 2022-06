These are the impacts of California's worst drought on record Leila Fadel asks Hernan Hernandez of the California Farmworker Foundation about the state's worst ever drought and what it means for growers, farmworkers, and grocery shoppers nationwide.

Weather These are the impacts of California's worst drought on record These are the impacts of California's worst drought on record Audio will be available later today. Leila Fadel asks Hernan Hernandez of the California Farmworker Foundation about the state's worst ever drought and what it means for growers, farmworkers, and grocery shoppers nationwide. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor