The best of Everyone & Their Mom with Peter Sagal, Domee Shi, Samin Nosrat and more

This is an excerpt from the latest episode of Everyone & Their Mom, a new show from Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a... 'Best of' episode!!

Wait... where's Emma? This week, the host of Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Peter Sagal pops by and shares his favorite moments from the show. Turns out he loves fancy ham, Turning Red and...hard Mountain Dew?

Do the Dew with sommelier TJ Douglas

Some people are experts in wine, others are experts in Mountain Dew. Luckily, we embrace both on Everyone & Their Mom. Sommelier TJ Douglas joins us to taste test the newest trend in alcoholic beverages.

Gone Ham by Gillian Flynn

After someone found a chunk of rare, expensive ham in New Zealand, author of Gone Girl Gillian Flynn came on the show to discuss the mysterious leg of Jamón ibérico. Plus, we get a special appearance from Wait Wait's resident scorekeeper.

Domee Shi finds a message in a bottle

You heard it here first, folks: the origins of the latest Pixar film Turning Red can be found in DeviantArt fanfiction. Emma and director Domee Shi discuss a Turning Red-esque news story and uncover Shi's former teenage fan art career.

Samin Nosrat's perfect chicken

Need a new chicken recipe for the family? What about one to go clubbing with the girlies? Either way, Samin Nosrat has the perfect recipe for you.

Roy Choi's kimchi advice

On the subject of cooking advice, Emma asks Roy Choi for advice on how to (nicely) tweak her grandmother's ever-changing kimchi recipe.

Listen to the full episode to hear more and play along with our quizzes.