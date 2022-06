Unionization is catching on among undergraduate student workers Student workers are the latest in the wave of unionization nationwide. Students from several private universities have unionized, and undergrads from dozens of other schools are making plans to do so.

National Unionization is catching on among undergraduate student workers Unionization is catching on among undergraduate student workers Listen · 3:55 3:55 Student workers are the latest in the wave of unionization nationwide. Students from several private universities have unionized, and undergrads from dozens of other schools are making plans to do so. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor