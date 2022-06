Prison reporter Keri Blakinger reflects on her time in incarceration in new memoir NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Keri Blakinger, author of the new memoir Corrections In Ink, which is about her path from Olympic figure skating dreams, to drug addiction, and then to prison.

Author Interviews Prison reporter Keri Blakinger reflects on her time in incarceration in new memoir Prison reporter Keri Blakinger reflects on her time in incarceration in new memoir Listen · 8:02 8:02 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Keri Blakinger, author of the new memoir Corrections In Ink, which is about her path from Olympic figure skating dreams, to drug addiction, and then to prison. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor